BRIEF-ICBC's 2013 net profit at 262.6 bln yuan
March 27, 2014 / 8:37 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-ICBC's 2013 net profit at 262.6 bln yuan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd

* Says 2013 net profit 262.6 billion yuan (forecast 257.98 billion yuan)

* Says net interest margin at 2.57 percent versus 2.57 percent at end-june

* Says non-performing loans ratio at 0.94 percent versus 0.91 percent at end-sept

* Says capital adequacy ratio at 13.12 percent versus 13.17 percent at end-sept

* Says 2013 q4 net profit 57.1 billion yuan - reuters calculation (forecast 52.5 billion yuan)

* Says core tier-one capital adequacy ratio at 10.57 percent versus 10.59 percent at end-sept

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/pec97v

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

