BRIEF-ICBC posts H1 net profit of 148.1 bln yuan
#Financials
August 28, 2014 / 8:27 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-ICBC posts H1 net profit of 148.1 bln yuan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Industrial and Commerical Bank of China Ltd

* Says H1 net profit 148.1 billion yuan (24.11 billion US dollar); forecast 148.2 billion yuan

* Says H1 net interest margin at 2.62 percent

* Says NPL ratio at 0.99 pct at end-June versus 0.97 percent at end-March

* Says capital adequacy ratio at 13.67 pct versus 13.22 percent at end-March

* Q2 net profit 74.8 billion yuan - Reuters calculation

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1vSFMH8

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1423 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
