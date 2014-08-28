BRIEF-ICBC posts H1 net profit of 148.1 bln yuan

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Industrial and Commerical Bank of China Ltd

* Says H1 net profit 148.1 billion yuan (24.11 billion US dollar); forecast 148.2 billion yuan

* Says H1 net interest margin at 2.62 percent

* Says NPL ratio at 0.99 pct at end-June versus 0.97 percent at end-March

* Says capital adequacy ratio at 13.67 pct versus 13.22 percent at end-March

* Q2 net profit 74.8 billion yuan - Reuters calculation

