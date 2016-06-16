FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic investing 200 mln euros in ICBC Europe fund
#Financials
June 16, 2016 / 12:51 PM / a year ago

Czech Republic investing 200 mln euros in ICBC Europe fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, June 16 (Reuters) - The Czech Republic has agreed to invest 200 million euros ($223 million) in Industrial and Commercial Bank of China's (ICBC) central and eastern Europe fund to support operations in the country, the bank said on Thursday.

ICBC said last month it was setting up the 1 billion euro fund to invest in projects in central and eastern Europe aligning with China's interests, in "inter-connection projects and other infrastructure and international capacity cooperation projects".

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang first proposed such a fund last November as part of China's "One Belt, One Road" strategy to expand the country's economic and political influence in a region seen as a gateway to the European Union.

$1 = 0.8951 euros Reporting by Shu Zhang and Jake Spring; editing by David Clarke

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
