Czech Republic investing 200 mln euros in ICBC Europe fund

BEIJING, June 16 (Reuters) - The Czech Republic has agreed to invest 200 million euros ($223 million) in Industrial and Commercial Bank of China's (ICBC) central and eastern Europe fund to support operations in the country, the bank said on Thursday.

ICBC said last month it was setting up the 1 billion euro fund to invest in projects in central and eastern Europe aligning with China's interests, in "inter-connection projects and other infrastructure and international capacity cooperation projects".

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang first proposed such a fund last November as part of China's "One Belt, One Road" strategy to expand the country's economic and political influence in a region seen as a gateway to the European Union.