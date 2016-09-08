FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
ICBC Tokyo picks Mizuho, SMBC Nikko for CNH Pro-bond
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 8, 2016 / 10:26 AM / a year ago

ICBC Tokyo picks Mizuho, SMBC Nikko for CNH Pro-bond

Frances Yoon

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 8 (IFR) - Industrial and Commercial Bank of China's Tokyo branch has mandated Mizuho Securities and SMBC Nikko Capital Markets as joint global coordinators for an offshore renminbi Pro-bond, the first of its kind.

The JGCs are also bookrunners with Daiwa Capital Markets Singapore.

The proposed transaction, which is expected to launch in the near future subject to market conditions, represents another push by a Chinese issuer into the Japanese capital markets.

Citic Group Corp mandated Daiwa and Mizuho as joint lead managers for a sale of Samurai bonds in July, following ICBC's first Chinese Pro-bond in Japan with a 15 billion yen ($144 million) three-year deal that came in June.

Before the recent flurry of Chinese activity in Japan, China's last foray into the Samurai bond market came when the People's Bank of China sold a 30 billion yen five-year Samurai at a coupon of 1.72 percent 16 years ago, according to Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting by Frances Yoon; Editing by Vincent Baby and Daniel Stanton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.