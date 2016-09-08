ICBC Tokyo picks Mizuho, SMBC Nikko for CNH Pro-bond

HONG KONG, Sept 8 (IFR) - Industrial and Commercial Bank of China's Tokyo branch has mandated Mizuho Securities and SMBC Nikko Capital Markets as joint global coordinators for an offshore renminbi Pro-bond, the first of its kind.

The JGCs are also bookrunners with Daiwa Capital Markets Singapore.

The proposed transaction, which is expected to launch in the near future subject to market conditions, represents another push by a Chinese issuer into the Japanese capital markets.

Citic Group Corp mandated Daiwa and Mizuho as joint lead managers for a sale of Samurai bonds in July, following ICBC's first Chinese Pro-bond in Japan with a 15 billion yen ($144 million) three-year deal that came in June.

Before the recent flurry of Chinese activity in Japan, China's last foray into the Samurai bond market came when the People's Bank of China sold a 30 billion yen five-year Samurai at a coupon of 1.72 percent 16 years ago, according to Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting by Frances Yoon; Editing by Vincent Baby and Daniel Stanton)