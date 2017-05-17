FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
ICBC Dubai launches 500 million euro in floating rate notes - lead
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Politics
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
Technology
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 17, 2017 / 12:31 PM / 3 months ago

ICBC Dubai launches 500 million euro in floating rate notes - lead

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 17 (Reuters) - The Dubai branch of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) has launched 500 million euro ($556 million) three-year floating rate notes at 60 basis points over Euribor, a document issued by one of the banks leading the deal showed on Wednesday.

Initial price guidance, released earlier on Wednesday, was in the 75-80 bps area over Euribor. Books for the transaction were surpassed 1.5 billion euros, according to the document.

BNP Paribas, ICBC (Asia), ICBC International and Standard Chartered are the joint global coordinators and they are joined by Citigroup and Credit Agricole as joint bookrunners.

$1 = 0.8994 euros Reporting by Davide Barbuscia, editing by Louise Heavens

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.