China's ICBC Q3 profit rises 15 pct, beats forecasts
October 30, 2012 / 8:41 AM / 5 years ago

China's ICBC Q3 profit rises 15 pct, beats forecasts

HONG KONG, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC), the world’s biggest lender by market value, posted a 15 pe rcent ri se in third-quarter net profit, bea ting estimates, h elped by wider interest margins due to increased demand for credit.

Net profit rose to 62.44 billion yuan ($10 billion) in July-September from 54.4 billion yuan a year earlier, ICBC said on Tuesday. That compares with an average estimate of 59.9 billion yuan in a Reuters poll of 12 analysts. ($1 = 6.2436 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Kelvin Soh; Editing by Ryan Woo)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
