ICBC 2012 earnings up 15 pct, beat forecasts

HONG KONG, March 27 (Reuters) - Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC), the world’s biggest bank by market value, said 2012 earnings rose 14.5 percent, beating analyst estimates, helped by widening margins as it lent more to small- and medium-sized enterprises.

Net profit rose to 238.5 billion yuan ($38.40 billion) from 208.3 billion yuan in 2011, ICBC said on Wednesday. That compares with expectations for 231.44 billion yuan, a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S survey of 32 analysts shows.

For the fourth quarter, ICBC made a net profit of 52.9 billion yuan, according to Reuters calculations of company figures. ($1 = 6.2110 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Kelvin Soh; Editing by Ryan Woo)