FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ICBC setting up $1.1 bln Europe fund to tap new overseas markets
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
May 31, 2016 / 2:41 PM / a year ago

ICBC setting up $1.1 bln Europe fund to tap new overseas markets

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 31 (Reuters) - The Asia unit of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd is setting up a 1 billion euro ($1.1 billion) fund to invest in central and eastern European countries under its “One Belt, One Road” strategy.

Central and Eastern Europe represents a key part of China’s strategy to carve out new overseas export markets between Asia and Europe for its companies as the domestic economy slows.

The fund proposal was floated by China’s Premier Li Keqiang last November. It will play a key part of China’s modern Silk Road strategy to expand the country’s economic and political influence in a region seen as a gateway to the European Union.

ICBC said in a statement late on Tuesday that ICBC Asia, a unit of China’s biggest bank, will set up Sino-CEE Financial Holding Corporation in Hong Kong, which will float funds and overseas units later.

CEE Financial will target investments in “inter-connection projects and other infrastructure and international capacity cooperation projects” in central and eastern European countries, the bank said.

These investments are expected to generate “reasonable investment returns” for ICBC and will help the bank’s overseas growth and expansion into central and eastern European countries and other markets, it said.

Separately, ICBC announced the appointment of Yi Huiman a chairman of its board. Huiman, who is currently the bank’s vice chairman, will take over from Jiang Jianqing, who is retiring after leading the Chinese lender for 16 years.

$1 = 0.8954 euros Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; editing by Adrian Croft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.