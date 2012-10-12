FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China government raises stake in ICBC by $81 million
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 12, 2012 / 8:46 AM / 5 years ago

China government raises stake in ICBC by $81 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Industrial and Commercial Bank of China said on Friday its biggest shareholder, the government-backed Central Huijin, had increased its shareholding in the Chinese lender by 127.6 million of the bank’s Shanghai-listed shares.

The purchase was completed on Oct. 9 and represent 0.037 percent of the bank’s total share capital, ICBC said in a statement. The world’s biggest bank by market value also said in a separate statement that Huijin bought an additional 4.7 million shares on Oct. 10.

The total value of the transaction was about 508 million yuan ($81 million), based on Reuters calculations on ICBC’s closing share price on Friday. Huijin regularly increases its stake in the banks it own when share prices fall to boost investor confidence. (Reporting by Kelvin Soh; Editing by Ron Popeski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.