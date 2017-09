BEIJING, Sept 23 (Reuters) - China’s ICBC Financial Leasing Co said on Wednesday it signed an agreement with Boeing Co to buy 30 737-800 jets.

The order is part of a deal for 300 Boeing aircraft to be closed by Chinese airlines and leasing firms, ICBC Financial Leasing said, as Chinese President Xi Jinping visits the United States. (Reporting by Fang Yan and Matthew Miller)