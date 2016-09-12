FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-ICBC plans to promote old hand Gu to president
September 12, 2016 / 3:51 AM / a year ago

MOVES-ICBC plans to promote old hand Gu to president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI/BEIJING, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) , the country's biggest bank by assets, plans to promote its vice-president Gu Shu to president, the latest step in the lender's leadership reshuffle.

Gu, 49, will replace Yi Huimin, who was promoted to chairman in May following the retirement of Jiang Jianqing.

Gu, who has worked at the bank for around 18 years, was appointed as vice president in October 2013.

Gu's appointment was first reported late last week, and was confirmed to Reuters by the bank on Monday.

ICBC reported flat growth in its first-half net profit as margins shrank, hit by successive interest rate cuts. (Reporting By Chen Yang in BEIJING; and Engen Tham in Shanghai; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

