FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
MOVES-ICBC Standard Bank hires Mon Ullah as head of equity financing
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
September 12, 2016 / 10:35 AM / a year ago

MOVES-ICBC Standard Bank hires Mon Ullah as head of equity financing

Anjuli Davies

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - ICBC Standard Bank has hired former Bank of America Merrill Lynch banker Mon Ullah as head of equity financing as part of its plans to beef up its investment banking capabilities in Europe, according to a source familiar with the matter.

A spokeswoman for ICBC confirmed the move, which follows the appointment at the end of August of former Credit Suisse banker Vikram Khanna as head of advisory to oversee the development of the bank's mergers and acquisitions, equity capital markets and debt advisory businesses.

Mon Ullah previously worked at Barclays and latterly at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in the structured equity finance and trading division.

ICBC Standard Bank specialises in commodities, fixed income, currencies and equities and was formed in February 2015 when China's ICBC bought a 60 percent stake in Standard Bank's London-based global markets business. (Reporting by Anjuli Davies, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.