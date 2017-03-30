FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
China's ICBC expects 2017 asset quality to improve - chmn
#Financials
March 30, 2017 / 11:14 AM / 5 months ago

China's ICBC expects 2017 asset quality to improve - chmn

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, March 30 (Reuters) - The chairman of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC), the world's largest lender, said on Thursday he expects asset quality to improve this year.

Yi Huiman made the comments at a press conference following the release of the bank's annual results.

ICBC said its net profit slipped 0.64 percent in the fourth quarter of 2016 as margins shrank.

Reporting by Shu Zhang and Matthew Miller in Beijing; Writing by Engen Tham in Shanghai; Editing by Ian Geoghegan

