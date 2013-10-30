FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Q3 profit rises 7.6 pct, misses estimates
October 30, 2013 / 10:07 AM / 4 years ago

REFILE-Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Q3 profit rises 7.6 pct, misses estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to fix slug)

SHANGHAI, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd posted a third-quarter net profit rise of 7.6 percent, missing estimates, due to sluggish growth in interest income.

Net profit rose to 67.2 billion yuan ($11.03 billion) in July-September from 62.44 billion yuan a year earlier, the country’s biggest lender said on Wednesday. That compares with an average estimate of 68.76 billion yuan in a Reuters poll of four analysts.

ICBC’s non-performing loan ratio rose to 0.91 percent from 0.87 percent at the end of the first half.

Interest income increased by only 4.1 percent in the third quarter, though gains in fees and commissions supported growth, rising 13.0 percent.

The bank did not disclose its net interest margin for the nine months ended in September. Through end-June, ICBC’s net interest margin was 2.57 percent. ($1 = 6.0902 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Lawrence White; Editing by Ryan Woo)

