ICBC Q1 profit rises 6.6 pct, beats estimates
April 29, 2014 / 10:02 AM / 3 years ago

ICBC Q1 profit rises 6.6 pct, beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, April 29 (Reuters) - Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC) , the country’s largest listed bank, said on Tuesday that net first-quarter profits rose 6.6 percent, beating estimates.

Net profit rose to 73.3 billion yuan ($11.72 billion) in the first quarter from 68.7 billion yuan in the same year-ago period, the bank said in its unaudited financial statement.

That compares with an average estimate of 71.52 billion yuan calculated from a Thomson Reuters poll of 11 analysts. ($1 = 6.2530 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

