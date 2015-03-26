UPDATE 1-China's ICBC Q4 profit falls for first time since 2008 as bad loans rise

* Q4 profit 55 bln yuan vs 57 bln analyst estimate

* NPL ratio 1.13 pct vs 1.06 pct at end-Sept

* NPL increase due to defaults by SMEs, coal companies (Recasts, adds reason for NPL rise, context, shares)

HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, March 26 (Reuters) - Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC) said on Thursday net profit fell 3 percent in the fourth quarter of 2014, the first time its final quarter profit has fallen since 2008 as China’s economic growth slows.

ICBC, the world’s biggest bank by assets, also saw a sharp rise in bad loans, in common with peers that have seen more borrowers struggle to repay debts while economic growth decelerates to its slowest rate in a quarter of a century.

The rise in bad loans was largely due to defaults from small businesses, as well as from coal-related enterprises in Western China suffering from the fall in coal prices, ICBC said in a results filing.

The bank’s non-performing loan ratio rose to 1.13 percent at end-December, from 1.06 percent at end-September.

Net profit reached 55.3 billion yuan ($8.90 billion) in the three months through December from 57.1 billion yuan in the same period a year prior, less than the 57 billion yuan forecast by analysts.

In common with the other “big four” lenders - Agricultural Bank of China Ltd , Bank of Communications Co Ltd and China Construction Bank Corp - ICBC has responded to slowing economic growth by expanding overseas.

In April last year it bought 75 percent of Turkey’s Tekstil Bankasi AS, and in February this year it paid $690 million for 60 percent of the British subsidiary of South Africa’s Standard Bank Group Ltd.

ICBC’s shares in Shanghai closed 0.4 percent higher ahead of the earnings release, in line with the benchmark Shanghai Shenzhen CSI 300 Index. ($1 = 6.2135 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Engen Tham and Lawrence White; Editing by Christopher Cushing)