FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Top China bank ICBC's H1 profit flat, bad debts climb
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 27, 2015 / 8:41 AM / 2 years ago

Top China bank ICBC's H1 profit flat, bad debts climb

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI/BEIJING, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Industrial and Commercial Bank of China , the country’s largest bank by assets, reported a flat growth in its first-half net profit, which was accompanied by a rise in its bad debt.

ICBC said its net profit for the January-June period was 149.0 billion yuan ($23.26 billion), up from 148.1 billion in the year-ago period.

The first-half figure implies a net profit of 74.7 billion yuan in the second quarter, down from 74.8 billion yuan in the year-ago period, according to Reuters calculations.

Three analysts had on average forecast a profit of 75.4 billion yuan for the quarter, according to Starmine data.

ICBC’s non-performing loan ratio increased to 1.4 percent at end-June, up from 1.29 percent at end-March. ($1 = 6.4066 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Engen Tham in SHANGHAI and Shu Zhang in BEIJING; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.