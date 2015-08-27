Top China bank ICBC's H1 profit flat, bad debts climb

SHANGHAI/BEIJING, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Industrial and Commercial Bank of China , the country’s largest bank by assets, reported a flat growth in its first-half net profit, which was accompanied by a rise in its bad debt.

ICBC said its net profit for the January-June period was 149.0 billion yuan ($23.26 billion), up from 148.1 billion in the year-ago period.

The first-half figure implies a net profit of 74.7 billion yuan in the second quarter, down from 74.8 billion yuan in the year-ago period, according to Reuters calculations.

Three analysts had on average forecast a profit of 75.4 billion yuan for the quarter, according to Starmine data.

ICBC’s non-performing loan ratio increased to 1.4 percent at end-June, up from 1.29 percent at end-March. ($1 = 6.4066 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Engen Tham in SHANGHAI and Shu Zhang in BEIJING; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)