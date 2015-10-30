China ICBC Q3 profit up 0.5 pct, soured loans rise

SHANGHAI/BEIJING, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC) , China’s biggest lender by assets, reported on Friday a net profit rise of 0.5 percent for the third quarter of 2015, as soured debt increased.

ICBC, the world’s biggest bank by market capitalization, saw profit hit 72.74 billion yuan ($11.51 billion) in the three months through September from 72.4 billion yuan in the same period a year earlier.

The result was in line with the 0.43 percent profit growth estimate of three analysts surveyed by Reuters.

ICBC’s non-performing loan ratio rose to 1.44 percent at end-September from 1.4 percent at end-June. ($1 = 6.3180 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Shu Zhang in BEIJING and Engen Tham in SHANGHAI; Editing by Christopher Cushing)