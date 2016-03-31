WRAPUP 1-China bank chiefs warn of tough times as profit growth stalls

* CCB Q4 profit falls, ICBC and AgBank flat, BoC rises 2pct

* NIM shrinks at all four lenders

* Non-performing loan ratio flat at BoC, rises at other three

* China banks face tough year - bankers, analysts (Adds AgBank results and banker comment)

By Engen Tham and Matthew Miller

SHANGHAI/BEIJING, March 31 (Reuters) - China’s “Big Four” state-owned banks said they were bracing for slower economic growth this year, after they cut dividends and reported near-flat or falling quarterly profits this week.

Lenders are seeing margins dwindle following successive interest rate cuts, while highly leveraged corporate borrowers are leaving banks with more soured debt in an economy that is growing at its slowest pace in about quarter of a century.

“It’s really tough for commercial banks to make money,” said Bank of China (BoC) President Chen Siqing at an annual results news conference in Beijing on Wednesday.

“China’s economy is challenged by big downward pressure, putting pressure on asset quality.”

The world’s biggest lender, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC) , reported fourth-quarter profit that was unchanged from the same period a year prior at 55.4 billion yuan ($8.55 billion).

BoC’s fourth-quarter profit rose 2 percent to 39 billion yuan over the same period, while the Agricultural Bank of China (AgBank) said profit rose 1.2 percent to 27.4 billion yuan.

Meanwhile, China Construction Bank Corp (CCB) reported a 2.5 percent fall in profit in the fourth quarter.

“Cutting dividend is the most logical thing to do given all that is happening,” said Benjamin Chang, CEO of Hong Kong-based LBN Advisers, which manages about $400 million. “People are expecting the bad debt issue to deteriorate,” he added.

BALLOONING DEBT

While banks have ramped up lending during a government stimulus drive to revive economic growth, much of that lending went to industries where rapid expansion developed into over-supply as economic growth tapered, raising the risk of default and dragging on profits.

As a result, Chinese banks’ non-performing loans (NPLs) have ballooned to a 10-year high of 1.27 trillion yuan, or 1.67 percent of the all loans outstanding at the end of last year, according to data from the China Banking Regulatory Commission.

Earlier in the week, Bank of Communications, China’s fifth biggest lender, also reported flat profit, while its president Peng Chun said 1 percent net profit growth this year “won’t be easy.”

All of China’s top-four banks cut dividend payouts for ordinary shares for this year in an effort to preserve capital.

Net interest margins (NIM) - the difference between a bank’s borrowing rate and interest earned on loans - also fell at all four lenders, a sign that falling interest rates are squeezing returns from loans.

“We estimate that new policies will narrow NIM by 20bps (basis points) which will have a definite impact on earnings this year,” said Yi Huiman, president of ICBC.

The NPL ratio at ICBC rose to 1.5 percent as at end-December, from 1.44 percent at end-September, while BoC’s was flat.

At CCB, the NPL ratio hit 1.58 percent at end-December from 1.45 percent at end-September, while over the same period AgBank saw NPLs spike to 2.39 percent from 2.02 percent.

DIM PROSPECTS

Analysts are also predicting a tough year for banks.

Lower NIMs and higher NPLs could result in ICBC’s profit falling 3.3 percent this year, according to a March research note from China Merchants Securities (HK).

At BoC, the Chinese bank with the biggest global footprint, analysts are divided whether its global reach is a help or not.

“BoC should prove to be more resilient than peers amid the current operating environment thanks to its larger overseas exposure,” China Merchants Securities said.

But given that a large proportion of BoC’s overseas loans originate from currency arbitrage, the business could shrink this year as the market expects further yuan depreciation, said Daiwa Capital Markets in a March note.

“China’s slowing economy and structural adjustments will continue to increase downward pressure on asset quality,” said Jiang Ruibin, an AgBank official at a press conference in Beijing on Thursday.