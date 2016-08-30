FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
August 30, 2016 / 8:55 AM / a year ago

Top China bank ICBC's H1 profit up 0.8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI/BEIJING, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) , the country’s largest bank by assets, reported a 0.8 percent growth in its first-half net profit, accompanied by a decline in its bad debt ratio.

ICBC said on Tuesday its net profit for the January-June period was 150.2 billion yuan ($22.49 billion), up from 149.0 billion in the year-ago period.

The first-half figure implies a net profit of 75.5 billion yuan in the second quarter, up from 74.7 billion yuan in the year-ago period, according to Reuters calculations.

Three analysts had on average forecast a profit of 73.9 billion yuan for the quarter, according to a Reuters calculation.

ICBC’s non-performing loan ratio decreased to 1.55 percent at end-June from 1.66 percent at end-March. ($1 = 6.6788 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Engen Tham in SHANGHAI and Shu Zhang in BEIJING; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

