China ICBC Q1 profit up 1.4 pct, slowest Q1 growth in over 8 years

SHANGHAI/BEIJING, April 29 (Reuters) - Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC) , China’s biggest lender by assets, reported on Wednesday a net profit rise of 1.4 percent for the first quarter of 2015, its slowest first-quarter growth in more than eight years.

ICBC, the world’s biggest bank by market capitalization, saw profit hit 74.3 billion yuan ($11.98 billion) in the three months through March from 73.3 billion yuan in the same period a year earlier.

The result is in line with the 74.0 billion yuan average profit estimate of two analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters.

ICBC’s non-performing loan ratio rose to 1.29 percent at end-March from 1.13 percent at end-December. ($1 = 6.1995 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Shu Zhang and Engen Tham; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)