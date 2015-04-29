FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-China ICBC Q1 profit up 1.4 pct, slowest Q1 growth in over 8 years
April 29, 2015 / 9:16 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-China ICBC Q1 profit up 1.4 pct, slowest Q1 growth in over 8 years

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q1 net profit 74.3 bln yuan, up 1.4 pct

* NPL at 1.29 pct at end-Mar vs 1.13 pct at end-Dec (Adds details of results)

SHANGHAI/BEIJING, April 29 (Reuters) - Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC) , the country’s biggest lender by assets, posted its slowest first-quarter profit growth in more than eight years as net interest income growth slowed and fee income eased.

A slowdown in China’s economy is making it difficult for many borrowers to repay their loans, forcing banks to classify them as bad and make provisions against profits. To boost lending, the central bank has taken measures such as cutting interest rates, which have the squeezed net interest margins of banks.

ICBC, the world’s biggest bank by market capitalization, reported on Wednesday a 1.4 percent increase in net profit to 74.3 billion yuan ($11.98 billion) for the three months through March. The number was in line with the 74.0 billion yuan average profit estimate of two analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters.

ICBC’s non-performing loan ratio rose sharply to 1.29 percent at end-March from 1.13 percent at end-December. Net fee and commission income fell 1.25 percent, the bank said in a statement.

ICBC’s shares in Hong Kong closed down 0.6 percent ahead of the earnings release, compared with a 0.2 percent fall in the benchmark Hang Seng Index. ($1 = 6.1995 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Shu Zhang and Engen Tham; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
