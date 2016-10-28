CORRECTED-China ICBC Q3 profit slips 0.2 pct, soured loans rise

(Corrects Q3 net profit number in para 2 to 72.58 bln, from 72.1 bln, and dollar conversion. Also corrects profit decline to 0.2 pct, from 0.8 pct, in lead para and headline)

SHANGHAI, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC) , the country's biggest lender by assets, reported on Friday that third-quarter net profit slipped 0.2 percent, as soured debt rose.

State-controlled ICBC, one of the world's biggest banks by market capitalization and assets, posted a profit of 72.58 billion yuan ($10.71 billion) for the three months through September against 72.74 billion yuan in the same period a year earlier.

That was below the 73.2 billion yuan profit estimate of three analysts surveyed by Reuters.

ICBC's non-performing loan ratio rose to 1.62 percent at end-September from 1.55 percent at end-June. ($1 = 6.7793 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Engen Tham in SHANGHAI; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)