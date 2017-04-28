FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
UPDATE 1-Top China bank ICBC's Q1 profit up 1.4 pct, bad loan ratio down
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 28, 2017 / 9:52 AM / 4 months ago

UPDATE 1-Top China bank ICBC's Q1 profit up 1.4 pct, bad loan ratio down

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Bad loan ratio 1.59 pct at end-March vs 1.62 pct end-Dec

* NIM 2.12 pct at end-March vs. 2.16 pct at end-Dec

* Provision ratio rose to 141.51 pct at end-march (Adds more financial details, bullets)

BEIJING, April 28 (Reuters) - Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC) posted a small rise in quarterly net profit that slightly missed estimates, but the world's top lender by assets appears to be turning the corner on bad debts.

ICBC said on Friday net profit grew 1.37 percent in the three months through March to 75.8 billion yuan ($10.99 billion). Analysts had expected a profit of 76.5 billion yuan, according to three brokerage estimates compiled by Reuters.

But ICBC's non-performing loan (NPL) ratio was 1.59 percent at end-March, down from 1.62 percent at end-December, signalling it was speeding up resolving its bad debts.

The bank also slightly boosted its loan-loss allowance ratio - a measure of cash set aside as a percentage of reported NPLs - to 141.51 percent at end-March from 136.69 percent at end-2016, a slight improvement but still below a regulatory threshold of 150 percent.

Net interest margin (NIM), the difference between interest paid and earned and a key gauge of bank profitability, though fell to 2.12 percent at end-March from 2.16 percent at end-December, after Beijing's six successive benchmark interest rate cuts in 2014-15.

The quarterly results were unaudited. ($1 = 6.8972 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Shu Zhang and Matthew Miller; Editing by Stephen Coates and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.