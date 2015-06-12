FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's ICBC, Taiwan's Sinopac optimistic about closing $600 mln deal-source
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 12, 2015 / 6:37 AM / 2 years ago

China's ICBC, Taiwan's Sinopac optimistic about closing $600 mln deal-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, June 12 (Reuters) - China’s Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) and Sinopac Financial Holdings are optimistic about closing their T$20 billion ($600 million) deal which has been delayed by a stalled bill in Taiwan’s parliament, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter.

ICBC, among the mainland’s four biggest banks, agreed in 2013 to buy a 20 percent stake of Sinopac’s banking arm but the companies have been forced to renew their contract as Taiwan’s legislature mulls a planned trade pact that would open the way for such cross-strait deals.

“We both are optimistic this deal will be closed. Our contract has been renewed a couple of times, an indication both sides really want this deal done,” said the source, requesting anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the matter.

An ICBC official in Beijing and a Sinopac executive declined to comment. (Reporting by Faith Hung in TAIPEI and Sue Zhang in BEIJING; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.