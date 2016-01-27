MOVES-Standard Chartered economist joins ICBC Standard Bank

Jan 27 (Reuters) - London-headquartered ICBC Standard Bank Plc, a financial markets and commodities bank, said it hired Jinny Yan as chief china economist, to be based in London.

Yan joins from Standard Chartered, where she was a senior economist for Global Research.

Yan will report to Guido Haller, the head of its fixed income, currencies and equities markets division.

ICBC Standard Bank and is 60 percent owned by the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) and 40 percent by South Africa’s Standard Bank Group. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)