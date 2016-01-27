FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Standard Chartered economist joins ICBC Standard Bank
Sections
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
Harvey Aftermath
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 27, 2016 / 12:21 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Standard Chartered economist joins ICBC Standard Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - London-headquartered ICBC Standard Bank Plc, a financial markets and commodities bank, said it hired Jinny Yan as chief china economist, to be based in London.

Yan joins from Standard Chartered, where she was a senior economist for Global Research.

Yan will report to Guido Haller, the head of its fixed income, currencies and equities markets division.

ICBC Standard Bank and is 60 percent owned by the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) and 40 percent by South Africa’s Standard Bank Group. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.