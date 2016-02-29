ICBC Standard Bank hires for new debt primary markets business

LONDON, Feb 29 (IFR) - ICBC Standard Bank has hired Robin Stoole and Yaping Wang to senior positions as the bank creates a new team to cover debt capital markets.

Stoole has been appointed the bank’s head of debt capital markets syndicate and head of DCM origination in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Wang arrives as a senior manager in debt capital markets. Both are based in London and will report to Marc Giesen, head of primary markets.

The hires come a little over a year after ICBC bought the majority of Standard Bank’s UK-based global markets business, which is aiming to make strides in the competitive EMEA bond market.

ICBC Standard Bank is an entirely separate business to Standard Bank, where Megan McDonald is head of global debt capital markets operations.

ICBC Standard Bank will execute and coordinate international DCM deals for clients of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China in euros, US dollars and renminbi.

“In co-ordination with ICBC offices globally, the team will play a key role in developing offshore renminbi bond products,” the bank said in a statement.

Before joining ICBC Standard Bank, Stoole was head of bond syndicate at Lloyds and previously worked at JP Morgan.

Wang joined ICBC Standard from RBS, where she was a vice-president in the UK bank’s sovereign, supranational and agency bond origination business. (Reporting by Michael Turner; Editing by Steve Slater)