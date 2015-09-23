FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore state investor Temasek boosts stake in China's ICBC
#Financials
September 23, 2015 / 10:56 AM / 2 years ago

Singapore state investor Temasek boosts stake in China's ICBC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings has increased its stake in Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) to 10 percent by acquiring HK$141 million ($18 million) of shares in the largest Chinese bank.

Temasek, which previously owned 9.97 percent in ICBC, bought another 30 million ICBC shares at an average price of HK$4.696 a share, according to a filing on the Hong Kong stock exchange on Wednesday.

“Temasek is confident in the long-term prospect of the Chinese economy. We actively seek opportunities to broaden and rebalance our exposure to the Chinese economy,” Temasek spokesman Jeffrey Fang said in an emailed statement.

In July, Temasek said the value of its portfolio jumped by almost a fifth to a record S$266 billion ($187 billion) on the back of a surge in Chinese bank stocks, and added it was confident in China’s long-term economic outlook. ($1 = 7.7493 Hong Kong dollars) ($1 = 1.4216 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee and Saeed Azhar; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
