FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-MOVES-ICBC Standard Bank names Mark Thompson head of base metals trading
Sections
Trump ends 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump ends 'Dreamer' program
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy and Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
January 18, 2016 / 10:33 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-MOVES-ICBC Standard Bank names Mark Thompson head of base metals trading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects spelling of Reece in paragraph two from Reese)

LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - ICBC Standard Bank has appointed Mark Thompson, a former executive at trading house Trafigura’s asset management business, head of its global base metals trading.

Thompson, who has worked in the metals and financial sector for over two decades , will report to head of base metals, Steve Reece, the London-based bank said in a statement on Monday.

Thompson joins the bank from privately-owned miner Treliver Minerals, where he was chief executive. Previously he was a partner at Apollo Global Management and co-founder and chief investment officer of Trafigura’s asset management business.

ICBC Standard Bank was formed in February last year when Industrial and Commercial Bank of China acquired a 60 percent stake in the global markets business of South Africa’s Standard Bank. It specialises in commodities, fixed income, currencies and equities. (Reporting by Eric Onstad, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.