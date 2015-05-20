FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Key ICBPI shareholder says won't sell credit card business alone
May 20, 2015

Key ICBPI shareholder says won't sell credit card business alone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, May 20 (Reuters) - The CEO of Italian bank Credito Valtellinese, the key shareholder in ICBPI, said on Wednesday selling only the credit card division of the payment services unit was not an option.

A number of Italian cooperative banks led by Credito Valtellinese have put ICBPI up for sale to boost capital.

Three bidders submitted as many offers last week but one of the three is only for ICBPI’s CartaSi credit card division, sources said.

“We are not interested in selling CartaSi alone,” Credito Valtellinese CEO Miro Fiordi said on the sidelines of a banking meeting. (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei,)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
