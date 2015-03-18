FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lone Star one of four bidders to buy Italy's ICBPI - sources
#Funds News
March 18, 2015 / 4:35 PM / 2 years ago

Lone Star one of four bidders to buy Italy's ICBPI - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 18 (Reuters) - Private equity Lone Star is one of four bidders expected to table offers for Italian bank services provider ICBPI by a March 23 deadline, three sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The other offers for Istituto Centrale Banche Popolari Italiane come from three consortiums: one formed by buyout funds Bain, Advent and Clessidra, one made up of private equity groups CVC and Permira and one comprising BC Partners and Cinven, the sources said. (Reporting by Massimo Gaia, writing by Stephen Jewkes)

