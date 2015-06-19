CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Private equity investor group to buy Italy's ICBPI

(Corrects headline and text with spokesman for private equity buyers saying 2.15 bln euro value refers to 100 pct of ICBPI and not price paid by consortium)

MILAN, June 19 (Reuters) - Private equity funds Advent International, Bain Capital and Clessidra have signed a binding agreement to buy Italian banking services provider ICBPI, the consortium said in a joint statement on Friday.

A spokesman for the consortium said the deal valued 100 percent of ICBPI at 2.15 billion euros ($2.4 billion).

Current ICBPI shareholders will keep an 8 percent stake after the acquisition which is subject to clearance from antitrust authorities and the European Central Bank, the statement said.

The Italian cooperative lenders that own ICBPI, led by Credito Valtellinese, had decided to sell the profitable asset due to regulatory pressure to bolster their capital bases. ($1 = 0.8816 euros) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Isla Binnie and Elaine Hardcastle)