Bain-Advent-Clessidra to enter exclusive talks for ICBPI - sources
May 27, 2015 / 5:41 PM / 2 years ago

Bain-Advent-Clessidra to enter exclusive talks for ICBPI - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 27 (Reuters) - The owners of Istituto Centrale Banche Popolari (ICBPI) have chosen a consortium comprising private equity companies Bain, Advent and Clessidra for exclusive talks over buying the Italian bank service provider, two sources said on Wednesday.

On Friday sources said ICBPI had picked another consortium comprising private equity funds CVC Capital Partners and Permira as preferred bidder.

Officials from the two consortia declined to comment. ICBPI was not immediately available for a comment.

The banks that own ICBPI, led by Credito Valtellinese , have decided to sell what is a profitable asset due to regulatory pressure to beef up their capital bases.

ICBPI is estimated to be worth around 2 billion euros. (Reporting by Massimo Gaia, editing by Stephen Jewkes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
