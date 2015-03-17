FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 17, 2015 / 5:12 PM / 2 years ago

Decision on ICBPI sale seen by end of June - Creval CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 17 (Reuters) - A decision on the sale of ICBPI, an Italian bank specialising in payment services, should take place by the end of June with four offers expected by Monday, the CEO of ICBPI shareholder Credito Valtellinese said.

Preliminary expressions of interest value ICBPI, which is owned by domestic cooperative lenders, at 1.9 billion-2.4 billion euros ($2.5 billion), Creval CEO Miro Fiordi said on Tuesday, reiterating comments he made in February.

Fiordi said four offers were expected to be made by Monday’s deadline, three by consortiums of bidders and one from a single player.

“We think we can reach a decision...by the month of June,” he told reporters.

$1 = 0.9438 euros Reporting by Andrea Mandala

