Thai consumer product distributor I.C.C sees improving demand in H2

BANGKOK, June 3 (Reuters) - Thailand’s consumer product distributor I.C.C. International Pcl said on Tuesday it expected sales to improve in the second half on expectation that the military government will implement economic policies to boost confidence and the economy.

The company’s first-half sales are expected to fall 10 percent from a year earlier, hit by weak consumer spending after several months of political unrest, chairman Boonkiat Chokwatana told reporters.

The military junta running Thailand has drawn up a list of emergency measures such as price caps on fuel and loan guarantees for small firms to kick-start an economy threatened by recession after months of political turmoil.

I.C.C. is a cosmetics and fashion distribution arm under the unlisted Saha Group, one of the country’s leading consumer product conglomerates.