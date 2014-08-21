FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-IC Companys 2013/14 revenue DKK 2.56 billion
August 21, 2014 / 6:31 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-IC Companys 2013/14 revenue DKK 2.56 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 21 (Reuters) - IC Companys A/S : * Says 2013/14 revenue DKK 2.56 billion versus DKK 2.42 billion * Says 2013/14 operating profit DKK 221 million versus DKK 191 million * Says 2013/14 pretax profit DKK 215.3 million versus DKK 178.3 million * Says total consolidated revenue is expected to be higher for the financial

year 2014/15 * Says Management expects to distribute an extraordinary dividend of approx. DKK 100 million during the financial year 2014/15 * Source text: bit.ly/1BEMzbz * Further company coverage

