Hedge funds position for oil rebound, Brent bets highest since July
#Energy
January 12, 2015 / 12:10 PM / 3 years ago

Hedge funds position for oil rebound, Brent bets highest since July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Hedge funds have raised their bets on a rise in the price of Brent crude to the highest since July, data from ICE showed on Monday, as speculators position for a possible rebound in oil prices following the near 60 percent collapse in the last seven months.

Funds and other large speculators raised their net long positions in Brent by 24,598 futures and options contracts to 140,169 in the week to Jan. 6, data from the IntercontinentalExchange showed on Monday.

That is the biggest net long, or the difference between bets on rising and falling prices, since July 15, when prices were near $105 a barrel. Prices have since fallen to less than $49 a barrel, hitting a 5-1/2 year low of $48.45 a barrel on Monday.

Speculators also raised their net long position in ICE gasoil by 948 contracts to 12,561 in the week to Jan. 6, data from ICE showed. (Reporting by David Sheppard and Himanshu Ojha)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
