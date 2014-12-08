FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hedge funds raise bullish oil bets, ICE data show
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 8, 2014 / 12:15 PM / 3 years ago

Hedge funds raise bullish oil bets, ICE data show

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Hedge funds and other large speculators increased their bets on rising Brent crude oil prices in the seven days to Dec. 2, exchange data showed on Monday, buying back into the oil market after more than a 40 percent fall in prices since June.

Money managers raised their Brent crude oil net long positions by 31,303 contracts to 97,276 in the week to Dec. 2, and also switched to net long gasoil positions of 2,032 contracts, adding 10,734 gasoil longs, figures from the InterContinental Exchange (ICE) showed.

Brent prices have collapsed over the last six months, falling from a high above $115 a barrel in June. On Monday, ICE Brent futures for January reached their lowest point for more than five years at $66.77 a barrel. (Reporting by Christopher Johnson; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.