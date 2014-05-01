FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ICE aiming for Q4 launch for new global cotton contract -Jackson
May 1, 2014 / 12:50 PM / 3 years ago

ICE aiming for Q4 launch for new global cotton contract -Jackson

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MIAMI, May 1 (Reuters) - IntercontinentalExchange expects to launch its new global cotton futures contract in the fourth quarter of this year, later than previously scheduled, a senior executive said on Thursday.

“We’re optimistic on a fourth-quarter launch. That’s our target date,” ICE Futures U.S. President and Chief Operating Officer Ben Jackson said at an industry conference.

The Atlanta-based exchange had previously aimed to list the contract, the first alternative for merchants, mills and growers to pricing on ICE’s U.S.-only one, in early 2014.

The contract will include cotton grown in the United States, Australia, Brazil, India, Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Ivory Coast and Mali, he said. (Reporting by Josephine Mason)

