Low sulphur gasoil deliveries for April rise at expiry - ICE
April 12, 2016 / 1:50 PM / a year ago

Low sulphur gasoil deliveries for April rise at expiry - ICE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 12 (Reuters) - Deliveries of Low Sulphur Gasoil for April rose from the previous month to 310,300 tonnes, or 3,103 lots, at expiry, according to data from the InterContinental Exchange on Tuesday.

The contract expired at $363.25 a tonne, little changed from March’s level of $360.75 a tonne.

March deliveries at expiry were 309,800 tonnes, or 3,098 lots, which was down from a February level of 424,000 tonnes, the highest in more than two years. (Reporting by Libby George; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
