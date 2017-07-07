By John McCrank
| NEW YORK, July 7
NEW YORK, July 7 Intercontinental Exchange Inc
said it will sell energy trading software firm Trayport
after losing an appeal of a decision by Britain's competition
watchdog calling for the divestment to preserve competition in
the utility derivatives trading industry.
The Competition and Markets Authority said on Friday that
ICE's control of Trayport, which the exchange and clearinghouse
operator bought in late 2015 for $650 million in stock, would
result in a "substantial lessening of competition" in two
markets. The CMA said the only effective remedy would be the
total divestiture of Trayport by ICE.
ICE said it was "disappointed" be the decision.
"Nonetheless, we will now complete the CMA process,
terminate the agreement as instructed and move forward with the
divestment of Trayport expeditiously so that Trayport's future
ownership is resolved," the New York Stock Exchange owner said
in a statement.
ICE is the biggest European utilities exchange operator,
while London-based Trayport's software underpins over 85 percent
of European utilities trading, the CMA said.
ICE could use Trayport's platform to reduce competition
between itself and its rivals, leading to increased fees for
execution and clearing, and a worsening of terms offered to
traders, the regulator said. It would not be possible to run the
two businesses at arm's length from each other, the CMA added.