ICE Futures Canada moves back daily closing time
June 13, 2012 / 6:46 PM / 5 years ago

ICE Futures Canada moves back daily closing time

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - ICE Futures Canada will move back its daily close of trading and settlement time to 2 p.m. Central time from 1:15 p.m. CDT, falling in line with other North American futures exchanges, ICE said on Wednesday.

The change takes effect on Monday, June 25.

It affects futures and options for ICE Canada’s popular canola contract, as well as its thinly traded contracts for barley, durum wheat, milling wheat and western barley, according to a notice posted on the exchange’s website.

The opening of trading will remain 7 p.m.

