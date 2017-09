LONDON, April 10 (Reuters) - Physical deliveries for the April ICE Low Sulphur Gasoil futures contract were at 1,653 lots, or 165,300 tonnes, at expiry, InterContinental Exchange data showed on Friday.

The deliveries were slightly above March’s 1,618 lots.

The April contract expired at $530.75 a tonne. (Reporting By Libby George; Editing by Pravin Char)