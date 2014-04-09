ICE proposes extending gasoil contract beyond January 2015

LONDON, April 9 (Reuters) - The IntercontinentalExchange on Wednesday proposed extending the gasoil futures contract beyond its planned termination date of January 2015 but changing the specification to a lower sulphur content in February.

Under the proposal, the contract specification would fall to 10 parts per million of sulphur from the current 1000 ppm.

The exchange’s existing 10 ppm sulphur gasoil contract, which was supposed to replace the 1,000 ppm contract in January 2015 has failed to gain significant traction with traders.

“Despite volume and open interest growth in ICE Low Sulphur Gasoil Futures, recent discussions with a range of gasoil market participants have led the exchange to believe that it is now appropriate to propose an alternative mechanism for transition to a low sulphur gasoil specification,” ICE said in a circular.

“The proposed alternative mechanism is designed to provide market participants with clarity in respect of the timing of the transition and to facilitate a smooth and orderly migration to the low sulphur specification.” (Reporting by Ron Bousso; editing by Jane Baird)