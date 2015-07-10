FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ICE gasoil deliveries fall sharply for July
July 10, 2015 / 1:41 PM / 2 years ago

ICE gasoil deliveries fall sharply for July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) - Physical deliveries for July ICE low sulphur gasoil futures contract were at 147,000 tonnes, or 1,470 lots, at expiry, InterContinental Exchange data showed on Friday.

The physical deliveries are nearly half those of June, which stood at 293,800 tonnes at expiry. June marked the highest physical deliveries at expiry since October 2013, according to ICE data.

The July contract expired at $540.50 a tonne, down from $590.25 a tonne last month. (Reporting by Libby George; editing by David Clarke)

