ICE gasoil future rolling to lower sulphur contract

LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - ICE gasoil futures, the most actively traded diesel and distillate benchmark contract, switches to a lower sulphur specification on Monday when the January contract expires.

The move will see the gasoil contract on the IntercontinentalExchange move to a 10 parts-per-million (ppm) sulphur specification from February onwards, down from 1,000 ppm previously.

A low-sulphur futures contract with 10ppm has been trading for more than three years alongside the main gasoil contract. It will be retired with the rollover to the February gasoil contract.

The move will bring ICE’s main distillate contract in line with the main U.S.-based future for heating oil, diesel and jet fuel. CME Group’s New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) heating oil contract moved to being ultra-low sulphur diesel with 10ppm last year. (Reporting by David Sheppard; editing by Jason Neely)