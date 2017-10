CHICAGO, Sept 12 (Reuters) - IntercontinentalExchange said on Wednesday it would cut in half the exchange fees for its U.S. grain and oilseed futures and options contracts starting on Oct 1.

Fees for cash-settled corn, wheat, soybean, soybean meal and soybean oil futures and options contracts will drop to 75 cents from $1.50, according to a notice from ICE.

ICE launched the contracts in April in the biggest challenge yet to archrival CME Group’s cornerstone U.S. grain futures business.