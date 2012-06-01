ICE amends heating oil spec, adds contract months

June 1 (Reuters) - IntercontinentalExchange Inc will amend the specification of its look-alike heating oil contracts starting with May 2013 and list extra contracts out to December 2014, mirroring a move by the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX).

The new contracts for New York Harbor heating oil will reflect a shift toward ultra-low-sulphur diesel (ULSD), with a specification of 15 parts per million (ppm).

The ICE heating oil futures contract is settled against the NYMEX New York Harbor heating oil futures contract, which is operated by CME Group Inc.

CME Group altered the specification of heating oil from May 2013 and listed similar new contracts out to December 2014 earlier this year.

“From and including the May 2013 contract month, the prevailing market price will be for ULSD in New York Harbor,” ICE said in a statement.

“This grade will have a maximum sulphur content of 15 ppm. Contract listings up to and including April 2013 will continue to reflect the market price for No.2 heating oil (2,000 ppm sulphur content) in New York Harbor.”

The ICE version of heating oil has an average daily volume of 8,500 contracts and record open interest as of Thursday, ICE said.

Volume in the NYMEX heating oil has averaged almost 132,000 contracts over the last 30 days.