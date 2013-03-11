FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ice hockey-Belarus forward Mikhalyov suspended for doping
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
March 11, 2013 / 6:21 PM / 5 years ago

Ice hockey-Belarus forward Mikhalyov suspended for doping

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 11 (Reuters) - Belarus forward Andrei Mikhalyov has been provisionally suspended after failing a drugs test at last month’s Olympic qualifying tournament, the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) said on Monday.

The 35-year-old tested positive for the stimulant methylhexaneamine on Feb. 8, the IIHF said on its website (www.iihf.com).

Mikhalyov, who plays for Dynamo Minsk of the Continental Hockey League (KHL), “is barred from club and international play pending a final disciplinary decision”, the IIHF said in a statement.

Belarus failed to qualify for the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi after finishing second behind Slovenia in Group F. (Reporting by Gennady Fyodorov, editing by Justin Palmer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.