ICE suffers second day of trading glitches on Liffe derivatives
June 18, 2014 / 7:22 AM / 3 years ago

ICE suffers second day of trading glitches on Liffe derivatives

John Geddie

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 18 (Reuters) - IntercontinentalExchange , a network of global financial market exchanges, was plagued by a second day of technical glitches on its Liffe derivatives markets on Wednesday, having to suspend trading in some money market contracts, a spokesperson for the company said.

Trading in Euribor (Euro Interbank Offered Rate) and Eonia (Euro Overnight Index Average) futures and options contracts was halted between 0443 GMT and 0612 GMT on Wednesday.

The glitch followed two similar problems reported on Tuesday. [ID: nL5N0OY2MW]

A spokesperson for ICE said: “There was an earlier technical issue, but all markets are now open.”

ICE acquired Liffe in a $11 billion takeover of NYSE Euronext last year. (Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Jamie McGeever)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
